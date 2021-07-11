Argentina beat Brazil in Copa America 2021 final to win South American Championship.

#CopaAmérica 🏆 ¡FINAL DEL PARTIDO! @Argentina venció 1-0 a Brasil con gol de Ángel Di María FIM DO JOGO! Argentina venceu por 1-0 do @cbf_futebol com gol de Ángel Di María 🇦🇷 Argentina 🆚 Brasil 🇧🇷#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/v1VF5parZ8 — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)