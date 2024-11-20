The Argentina National Football Team secured another three points and remains on the top of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers table. Argentina dominated with the possession of the ball but looked weak in the final third. Both sides were goalless in the first 45. Lautaro Martinez came in to score a brilliant match-winner for Argentina in the 55th minute. Lionel Messi-led Argentina kept their shape very well and did not let Peru attack. Lionel Messi did not score but Argentina somehow secured a narrow win. Hungary 1–1 Germany, UEFA Nations League 2024–25: Dominik Szoboszlai's Late Goal Helps Magyarok Hold Nationalelf in Thrilling Contest.

