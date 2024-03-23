Argentina continue their good form in the International Friendly as they prepare for the upcoming Copa America. Lionel Messi's absence from the playing XI due to injury doesn't stop them as Gerard Romero, Enzo Fernandez and Giovani Lo Celso score to help Albiceleste secure a dominant 3-0 victory over El Salvador. El Salvador tried to show intent and push Argentina on the backfoot but first Romero's goal from the corner followed by Enzo Fernandez's goal pushed them well back in the game from where they couldn't recover. FA Denies to Recall England's UEFA Euro 2024 Jersey With 'Woke' Symbol Despite Backlash from Fans, Former Players.

