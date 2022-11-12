Lionel Messi is set to play his fifth World Cup as Argentina announced their squad for the showpiece event, which is to begin on November 20 in Qatar. Injured forward Paulo Dybala has been picked despite him not having played for his side, Roma. The squad is a mix of youth and experience with seasoned players like Angel di Maria and Nicholas Otamendi in it. Young faces, the likes of which include Julian Alvarez, Lisandro Martinez and also Juan Foyth were named. Unfortunately, Giovani Lo Celso was left out owing to an injury.

Argentina's Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selección Argentina (@afaseleccion)

