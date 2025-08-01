In a pre-season club friendly, being held at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, English Premier League giants Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur locked horns. The match ended with the Gunners suffering a shocking defeat. The lone goal of the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur was an absolute stunner, struck by Pape Matar Sarr in the 45th minute. Tackling the ball received by Arsenal FC defender from the goalie, Pape Matar Sarr wasted no time to pull a spectacular long ranger, which went over the head of the GK, inside the net, helping the Spurs bag a lead. Al-Nassr Sign Portugal Forward Joao Felix From Chelsea on Two-Year Deal (Watch Video).

Arsenal Suffer Defeat

Thank you for the brilliant support in Hong Kong, Gooners. pic.twitter.com/3P0Ap3RfF4 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 31, 2025

Pape Matar Sarr Nets Stunning Long Ranger:

Pape Matar Sarr with a worldie goal. Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal. FTpic.twitter.com/1EM9cVzXZB — Bloke (@UtdBloke_) July 31, 2025

