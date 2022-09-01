Arsenal have maintained their 100% record in the Premier League 2022-23 with a sensational 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Thursday, September 1. Gabriel Jesus gave Arsenal the lead before Douglas Luiz pulled one back for Villa with a goal directly from a free-kick. However, Gabriel Martinelli saved the day for Arsenal with a goal of his own minutes later as Mikel Arteta's side continued to reign supreme at the top of the points table.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Result:

FULL-TIME Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa Gabriel Martinelli's goal means Arsenal's 100% record remains intact, after Douglas Luiz had cancelled out Gabriel Jesus' opener#ARSAVL pic.twitter.com/hTDXjLBxmR — Premier League (@premierleague) August 31, 2022

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Goal Video Highlights:

