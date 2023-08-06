Arsenal start their season with a silverware as they win the Community Shield 2023 defeating treble winners of last season, Manchester City in the face-off. The match was tightly contested ending 1-1 in regulation time. But Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri ended up not scoring from the spot during the penalty shootout and Arsenal clinched the title winning 4-1 in penalties. This is Arsenal's 17th Community Shield title.

Arsenal Win Community Shield 2023

Community Shield winners for a 17th time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YHXMcMsiai — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 6, 2023

