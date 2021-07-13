Serie A club AS Roma have launched their new home kit for the 2021-22 season. Made by New Balance, the jersey features a clean design with the emblem of their new sponsors digitalbits in the middle. The sleeves also have golden linings to it adhering to the club colours of dark red and yellow.

Check out the kit video here:

🟡 𝙉𝘽 | 𝐀𝐒𝐑 🔴 The wait is over... Here's our home shirt for the 2021-22 campaign! pic.twitter.com/tzwsIRvT7D — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)