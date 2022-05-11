Liverpool need a comeback to beat Aston Villa as they won the game 2-1 to move level on points with leaders Manchester City. Joel Matip cancelled out Douglas Luiz's goal before Sadio Mane scored to complete the turnaround at Villa Park.

