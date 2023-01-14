Aston Villa bagged all three points after defeating Leeds United in their latest English Premier League 2022-23 match at Villa Park, Birmingham. The home side made a great start as Jamaican forward Leon Bailey struck within 3 minutes to give them the lead. However soon after that, they lost two of their main players, Lucas Digne and Ollie Watkins due to injury. The first half ended with a 1-0 scoreline in Villa's favour. In the second half, Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia doubled Aston Villa's lead. Leeds then tried their best but could only find an equaliser through Patrick Bamford. The match ended in a 2-1 win for Aston Villa.

Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds United

