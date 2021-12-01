The defending champions returned to winning ways and in some fashion as they thrashed last season's finalists ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 in Margao. 19-year-old Vikram Pratam Singh scored his first goal in the competition as Igor Angulo also struck in a dominating first-half performance. Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh added to the score in the second half.

