ATK Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal 2-0 to claim bragging rights in the Indian Super League (ISL) Kolkata Derby on Saturday, October 29. Goals from Hugo Boumous and Manvir Singh helped Juan Ferrando's side clinch all three points in front of a packed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Result:

