ATK Mohun Bagan have sacked head coach Antonio Lopez Habas after a string of poor performances in the Indian Super League 2021-22 so far. Assistant coach Manuel Cascallana would take up interim responsibility for coaching the team.

See Post:

Thank you for everything, Antonio Habas. We will remain grateful for your immense contributions! 💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon pic.twitter.com/bCFjvPKIaO — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) December 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)