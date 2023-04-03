Atletico Madrid registered a 1-0 victory against Real Betis in their latest La Liga 2022-23 at Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid. After a goalless first half, it was a very late strike from Argentine forward Angel Correa that helped Atletico Madrid to get the victory. The win helps them to stay in the 3rd spot with 54 points from 27 matches. Real Betis meanwhile will stay in the 5th position with 45 points from 27 games. Fiorentina Defender Luca Ranieri Fakes Injury During Serie A Match Against Inter Milan To Let Teammate Sofyan Amrabat Break His Ramadan Fast (Watch Video).

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Betis

