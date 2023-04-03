Fiorentina registered a 1-0 victory against Inter Milan in their latest Serie A 2022-23 match at San Siro, Milan. During the additional time of this match, Fiorentina defender Luca Ranieri faked an injury to let his teammate Sofyan Amrabat break his fast. The 26-year-old Moroccan midfielder broke his fast by eating a banana and drinking water. A video of this moment has now started to surface on the internet.

Luca Ranieri Fakes Injury to Let Sofyan Amarbat Break His Ramadan Fast

Fiorentina's Luca Ranieri faked an injury during a match so his teammate Sofyan Amrabat could break his Ramadan fast 💜👏 pic.twitter.com/Epl9y2jGFk — SPORTbible (@sportbible) April 2, 2023

Sofyan Amrabat Breaking Ramadan Fast During Serie A Match Against Inter Milan

🔴 İtalya'nın Fiorentina takımında forma giyen Luca Ranieri, federasyonun oruç arası vermemesi sebebiyle sakatlık geçirmiş gibi yaparak, Müslüman takım arkadaşı Sofyan Amrabat'ın orucunu açabilmesi sağladı. pic.twitter.com/aZz0Z73jN6 — Daily Islamist (@dailyislamist) April 2, 2023

