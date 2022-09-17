Bayern Munich's unbeaten run in Bundesliga 2022-23 came to an end as they fell to a 0-1 defeat against Augsburg today. Berisha scored the only goal of the match which was enough to sink the Bavarians. Julian Nagelsmaan's side currently sit at the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points.

Check the Tweet about the match result:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)