Harry Kane against all critics has gone past and has scored a brace to drive his team past Lazio. Bayern Munich has now entered the quarter-final stage of the tournament. With Harry Kane scoring a brace, Thomas Muller scored a goal too. Bayern came in at a disadvantage from the first leg as they were 1-0 down. They still managed to make a strong comeback and won the match 3-0 in the second leg. The game ended with a final score of 3-1. Real Sociedad 1–2 PSG, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace As Paris Saint Germain Qualify for Quater-Final.

Bayern Munich 3–0 Lazio

