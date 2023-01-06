Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have officially announced the signing of Netherlands international Daley Blind on a free transfer. The Dutch defender was a free agent after mutually terminating his contract with Eredivisie club Ajax Amsterdam, last week. After Lucas Hernandez's ligament injury, Bayern were already finding a defender on the transfer market. So looking at the opportunity, the Bavarians gave Blind a six-month contract, which will keep him at Munich till the end of the season. 32-year-old Blind has the ability to play in three different positions - centre-back, left-back and left-wing and is a great addition to Julian Naglesmann's side. Chelsea Transfer News: Defender Benoit Badiashile Joins the Blues From Monaco.

Daley Blind Joins Bayern Munich

Servus, Daley 🔴⚪ FC Bayern can announce the signing of defender Daley Blind on a deal till the end of the season.#MiaSanMia — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) January 5, 2023

