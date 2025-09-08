India national football team secured their first-ever win against Oman and clinched the bronze medal at the CAFA World Cup 2025 finishing at the third place. The India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup match finished 1-1 in regulation time and extra time. During penalty shootout, India gained the upper hand, by a margin of 3-2. India scored in the first three takes, Oman missed in both. India missed the third and the fifth shots while Oman scored their third. Oman had to score in their last attempt to stay in the game but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made a good save. India won the game in penalty shootout. Fans eager to watch the highlights of the India vs Oman penalty shootout can get it below. 'Pathetic' Fans Complain About Constant Interruptions and No Commentary During India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Match Live Streaming Online.

India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Penalty Shootout Video Highlights

HISTORIC BRONZE FOR INDIA🥉🇮🇳 The Blue Tigers held their nerve in a nail-biting shootout, beating Oman 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 clash.#INDOMA #BlueTigers #CAFANationsCup2025 #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/v2Jc6DUysm — FanCode (@FanCode) September 8, 2025

