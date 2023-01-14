Bengaluru FC will take on Odisha FC in their next Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture on Saturday, January 14. The match will commence at 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. Odisha are coming into this match with a 3-1 win over East Bengal. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC defeated NorthEast United in their previous outing. Star Sports Network posses the broadcasting rights of ISL 2022-23 in India. You can watch the match live on Star Sports 3 SD/HD. You can also enjoy the match with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Disney+Hotstar app or website. Indian U-17 Men’s Football Team To Face UAE, Uzbekistan in Friendly Matches in January.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC On Disney+Hotstar

