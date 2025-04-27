In a Premier League 2024-25 contest, that saw Ruben Amorim make as many as five changes to the starting XI, Manchester United avoided an embarrassment against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium and walked out with a point. The match was of two halves for Manchester United, who let the home side take the lead in the 23rd minute with Antoine Semenyo scoring, and then dominated in the second, where Rasmus Hojlund struck a stoppage-time goal to save the side from their third straight league loss. This draw sees Manchester United climb up a place in the standings to 14th, while Bournemouth remain at 10th. Newcastle United and Chelsea Win To Boost Top-Five Hopes in Premier League 2024–25 As Ipswich Town Relegated.

Bournemouth 1–1 Manchester United

Rasmus Hojlund scores late on to rescue a point for @ManUtd ⏰#BOUMUN pic.twitter.com/VPtKtFAXSj — Premier League (@premierleague) April 27, 2025

