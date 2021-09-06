Brazil vs Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier was suspended after health officials tried to detain Argentine players- Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso- for breaking COVID-19 protocols. These three players and Emiliano Buendia were directed to quarantine by Brazil’s health agency since they arrived from UK which is on the red list under national law.

Video of World Cup qualifier being stopped in Brazil over English-based Argentina players’ quarantine status with health officials going on the pitch pic.twitter.com/vKFvcdIycG — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) September 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)