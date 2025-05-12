The Brazil national beach soccer team have won the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025 final match, and have been crowned champions of the competition for a record seven times. In a thrilling finale at the Paradise Arena in Victoria, Seychelles, Brazil edged past Belarus national beach soccer team 4-3, to be crowned the winners, successfully defending the title. Brazil's Rodrigo was judged the best player in the competition. While Belarus ended runners-up, Portugal finished third in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025. Raphinha Performs the ‘Gael Celebration’ After Scoring the Winner and Completing His Brace During Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024–25 El Clasico Match (Watch Video).

Brazil Wins FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025:

Brazil Celebrating With FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025 Trophy:

