Barcelona outplayed their rivals, Real Madrid, as they secured their fourth El Clasico win this season. Barcelona thrashed arch-rivals 4-3 at home in the La Liga 2024-25 match. Despite a brilliant hat-trick from French striker Kylian Mbappe, Barcelona came back from behind and registered a memorable win. During El Clasico, Barcelona's Raphinha scored two goals, including the winner. A video has gone viral from the match, where Raphinha performed the ‘Gael Celebration’ after scoring his second goal of the match. The ‘Gael Celebration’ is named after Raphinha's son. The video has now gone viral on social media. Fermin Lopez Cancelled Goal Video: Watch Spanish Youngster's Sensational Finish Get Ruled Out Due to Handball During Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 El Clasico Match.

Raphinha Performs the ‘Gael Celebration’

Raphinha's First Goal

🎥 FC Barcelona Goal ⚽️ Raphinha pic.twitter.com/FbLYQv7qzk — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) May 11, 2025

Second Goal by Raphinha

🎥 FC Barcelona Goal ⚽️ Raphinha pic.twitter.com/XVRm4untS8 — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) May 11, 2025

