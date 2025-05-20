Brighton pulled off a massive 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Premier League 2024-25 at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday, May 20. With this, Brighton kept their hopes of playing European football alive. Harvey Elliott gave Liverpool the lead in the ninth minute of the match and Brighton equalised through Yasin Ayari in the 32nd. However, Liverpool regained the lead just before half-time with Dominik Szoboszlai. After the break, Mohamed Salah had a chance to double Liverpool's lead but missed an open goal in the 54th minute at the Amex Stadium. Kaoru Mitoma then helped Brighton level the score in the 69th minute and Jack Hinshelwood netted the winner in the 85th to secure a comeback win over the new Premier League champions. Jamie Vardy Bows Out With 200th Goal in Final Game for Leicester City, Says ‘Thank You From the Bottom of My Heart’.

Brighton vs Liverpool Result

Brighton beat Liverpool in a thriller! The win keeps their European hopes alive 🔵⚪️#BHALIV pic.twitter.com/keayhkI4IL — Premier League (@premierleague) May 19, 2025

