Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi first played together in FC Barcelona when Neymar Jr first joined the club. Since then they had a very close friendship. They were reunited again when Messi joined PSG in 2021 and after two years of playing football together, this time Messi leaves PSG for a new destination. An emotional Neymar shared a heartfelt message on Instagram for his friend Messi and he admitted that they tried everything to make it work. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Al-Hilal to Reportedly Announce Argentina Star's Arrival 'In Days' After His PSG Exit.

Neymar Jr Pens Down Emotional Note

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NJ 🇧🇷 (@neymarjr)

