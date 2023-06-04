Lionel Messi shocked football fraternity and fans when he left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 and joined PSG. Barcelona, who were in a financial mess, decided to part ways with the Argentina star and he found his new home in PSG. He spent two years in Paris, although it hasn't been a happy destination for him. He initially struggled to find his place and the same performance he used to put in Barcelona and later when he found some rhythm, PSG underperformed in the UEFA Champions League leading to elimination for the Round of 16 in back-to-back seasons. Recently the relationship between Messi and the club has went down with the club suspending him for a Saudi Arabia tour which was not informed. Eventually, the star footballer decided to not extend his contract with PSG. His departure did not end in a good note as well as fans at PSG's home Parc des Princes booed at him after the game. Currently Messi is in search of a new home and as reports suggest, he is not far away from one. Lionel Messi Finishes As Top Assist Provider in Ligue 1 for 2022–23 Season As His PSG Career Comes to an End.

According to the Sport Al-Hilal understood to be one of the frontrunners. The Saudi Pro League side have offered Messi a record-breaking contract to end his career in the Middle East. They have shown interest in signing the former PSG footballer for quite some time now and after Messi has announced his departure, they are locking in on a deal with the Argentine superstar, with a date now set to announce his arrival. If report is to be believed, Al-Hilal will introduce Messi as their latest signing on Tuesday. Lionel Messi Booed by Fans at Parc des Princes at the Start of His Last Match for PSG Against Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 2022–23 (Watch Video).

Al-Hilal have ended in the third position in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 behind Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. Al-Ittihad ended up as the champions this season. Al-Hilal wants to change their fortune by closing out a deal with Messi at the earliest giving him enough time to settle into life in middle-east ahead of the season. Messi is also interested in an early decision without much 'drama' in his transfer. Although there are a few other clubs who are still hopeful about luring away Messi from this deal. The next few days might have some interesting developments.

