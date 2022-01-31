Canada defeated USA 2-0 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Sunday to record their first-ever win over the Americans in World Cup Qualifiers since November 1, 1980. This win has put Canada at the top of the table with four matches to go as they are vying for their first-ever World Cup participation since 1986.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)