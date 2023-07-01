Cesc Fabregas, the former Spain, Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder, has announced his decision to retire from professional football at age 36. With this decision, Fabregas has ended a 20-year-old career, one of the crowning moments of which was winning the FIFA World Cup with Spain in 2010. Taking to social media, the former Chelsea star shared an emotional video which featured highlights of his best performances as he wrote, "With great sadness the time has come to hang my shoes up...From the World Cup to the Europeans, victories in England, Spain, to winning European trophies: it's been a journey I'll never forget.." He also shared he would be starting a new journey-'coaching the B team and Spring of Como 1907.' Lionel Messi to Return to Barcelona! Club President Joan Laporta Reveals Date for Argentina Star's Potential Tribute at Revamped Camp Nou.

Cesc Fabregas Announces Retirement

