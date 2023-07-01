Lionel Messi’s chapter with Barcelona is not just done yet. The Argentina star seemed set to be making a return to the Spanish club but the move did not materialize and eventually, Messi chose Inter Miami as his next destination after leaving PSG. Barcelona Joan Laporta said that Messi would have an opportunity to bid goodbye to Barcelona. Laporta said that he floated the idea of a tribute match for the Argentina captain and had talks about this with Messi’s representatives as well. “I agreed with them to make a tribute. The opening day of the Spotify Camp Nou would be an excellent date,” he said as quoted by TV3, when he was asked about a potential tribute for Messi. Lionel Messi Makes Acting Debut! Watch Star Footballer’s Appearance in Argentine TV Series ‘Los Protectores’ (See Videos).

“Messi wanted to come back to Barca. He had a tough time in Paris. His father told me he he didn't want the pressure. We, the Barca fans, respect that. May he do well in Miami. Barca will always be his home,” he added. Barcelona’s home ground, the Camp Nou is undergoing renovation work. The reigning La Liga champions would be having their home matches at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. A report in ESPN states that they are planning a return to Camp Nou for the 2024-25 season with 50% capacity. The stadium would expectedly be fully renovated during the 2025-26 season. Gerardo Martino Replaces Phil Neville As Inter Miami Head Coach, Reunites With Lionel Messi at MLS Side.

The 36-year-old would be experiencing a new challenge at Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer. Messi, who was under contract with PSG till June 30, is soon expected to be unveiled as an Inter Miami player. The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner would also have his former Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique at his new club. Messi is expected to make his much-awaited debut for Inter Miami on July 21.

