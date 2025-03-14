Leading 2-1 on aggregate, Chelsea hosted Copenhagen in the second leg of the round of 16 UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 clash. The match saw Copenhagen on the attack from the whistle, while Chelsea for most parts lacked quality and precision. Regardless, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored the only goal of the match, which handed Enzo Maresca's side a 1-0 win, and a place in the quarterfinals of the competition. Manchester United 4-1 Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Bruno Fernandes Hits Hat-Trick, Diogo Dalot Finds Net As Unbeaten Red Devils Advances To Quarterfinals.

Chelsea Qualifies For Quarters

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)