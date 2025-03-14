Manchester United continued their unbeaten run in UEFA Europa League 2024-25 beating visitors Real Sociedad in their second leg round of 16 match at Old Trafford. Interestingly, Sociedad opened the scoring with Mikel Oyarzaval opening the scoring in the 10th minute, but United captain Bruno Fernandes leveled the scoring just after six minutes with a spot-kick. Fernandes, once again found the back of the net via another penalty kick, that handed the hosts the lead. Fernandes completed his second hat-trick for the club, giving Man United a two-goal comfort in the 87th minute. Portugal's Diogo Dalot scored a goal for himself in stoppage time, to give Manchester United an easy win, and advance into the quarterfinals. Real Sociedad 1-1 Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Joshua Zirkzee, Mikel Oyarzabal Score as Red Devils Share Spoils With Spanish Side.

Bruno Fernandes Starred For the Red Devils

