The Stamford Bridge stadium was buzzing with the attacking gameplay by Chelsea FC. But the side was not able to break the West Ham defense as the first half ended with Hammers taking the lead through Jarrod Bowen’s goal. Chelsea started the second half with same intensity and equalized via Pedro Neto’s close range goal. But the decisive moment of the match was Aaron Wan Bissaka’s own goal in the 72nd minute that handed Chelsea a win in the match. The Blues now stand fourth in the EPL 2024-25 standings. Premier League 2024–25 Results: Manchester United Loses to Crystal Palace As Marcus Rashford Edges Toward Departure; Tottenham Hotspur Beats Brentford.

Chelsea vs West Ham, Premier League 2024-25

