The club friendly between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, which was scheduled to be played today, August 14, has been cancelled due to heavy rainfall. It was friendly match between the two football giants which was scheduled before the Durand Cup 2022 starts. The Chennai franchise took to Twitter to announce the cancellation of the match.

Check Chennaiyin FC's Tweet:

UPDATE 🚨 📢 Our friendly match against ATK Mohun Bagan has been cancelled due to heavy rainfall. 📢#AllInForChennaiyin — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) August 14, 2022

