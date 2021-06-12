Christian Eriksen Health Update
Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.
The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.
— UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021
