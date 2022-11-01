Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford gave the credit of his 100th club goal to team-mate Christian Eriksen. The England international scored the only goal of the game on Sunday as The Reds beat West Ham 1-0 at the Old Trafford, with Eriksen providing the assist. “I know a lot has been said about me scoring that header for my 100th club goal but can we take a moment to appreciate the ball from Christian Eriksen,” he wrote on Twitter.

See Marcus Rashford’s Tweet:

I know a lot has been said about me scoring that header for my 100th club goal but can we take a moment to appreciate the ball from @ChrisEriksen8 🔥⚽ — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 1, 2022

