Delhi FC stands seventh in the I-league standings with 22 points to their name, while Churchill Brothers are perched just a spot above the relegation zone, in the 10th position with 14 points. Delhi team managed to collect full points in the reverse fixture played between the two teams earlier in the season. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 07:00 PM IST. While a live telecast of Churchill Brothers vs Delhi FC I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the Churchill Brothers vs Delhi FC game on the FanCode App and website. Gokulam Kerala’s Comeback Chariot Gears Up for Poignant Battle Against Churchill Brothers in I-League 2023–24.

Churchill Brothers vs Delhi FC Live

