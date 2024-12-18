The top of the table clash will see Churchill Brothers take on Dempo Sports Club in the I-League 2024-25. The Churchill Brothers vs Dempo SC I-League match will be held at Raia Panchayat Ground, Raia, India on December 18, Wednesday and will start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Churchill Brothers vs Dempo SC match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India with Sony Sports Network being their official broadcast partner. Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers vs Dempo SC I-League 2024-25 live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. Cristian Perez Roa Scores As Dempo Sports Club Beats Sreenidi Deccan FC 1–0 in I-League 2024–25.

Churchill Brothers vs Dempo SC, I-League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online

