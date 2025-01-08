I-League 2024–25 season will see Churchill Brothers locking horns with Namdhari FC on Wednesday, January 8. The Churchill Brothers vs Namdhari FC football match will be played at the RAIA Ground in Goa and starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Churchill Brothers vs Namdhari FC match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 Channels in India. Churchill Brothers vs Namdhari FC live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: SC Bengaluru, Namdhari FC Play Goalless Draw; Inter Kashi Defeat Sreenidi Deccan 3–1.

Churchill Brothers vs Namdhari FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details of I-League 2024-25

