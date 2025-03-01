Looking to overtake table-toppers, Churchill Brothers will clash against Rajasthan United in the ongoing in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on March 1. The Churchill Brothers vs Rajasthan FC I-League football match will be held at Raia Panchayat Ground and commence at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Churchill Brothers vs Rajasthan FC match live telecast viewing option be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. The live streaming viewing option of Churchill vs Rajasthan will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League Side Namdhari FC Docked Three Points by AIFF for Fielding Ineligible Player.

Churchill Brothers vs Rajasthan United I-League Live

