In a close-fought contest in Major League Soccer 2025, seventh-placed managed to spring a surprise win over second-placed Cincinnati, thanks to a lone goal from Wilfried Zaha. The Cincinnati vs Charlotte MLS 2025 match took place at TQL Stadium, witnessed both teams fought to break the deadlock, but the wait stretched into the second half. However, the only goal of the match happened in the 85th minute, but not before hosts FC Cincinnati were reduced to 10 men after Brian Anunga was sent off in the 70th minute. It was Zaha who found the back of the net for Charlotte FC, who ensured his side ended up winning the contest. Inter Miami 1-4 Orlando City, MLS 2025: Luis Muriel Scores Brace As Lionel Messi Sans The Herons Keep Their Winless Away Record Against Florida Rivals Intact.

Charlotte FC Beats 10-Men FC Cincinnati

BACK TO LEAGUE PLAY WITH A BANG 👑 pic.twitter.com/MQ1tGMQnj0 — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) August 11, 2025

