Inter Miami took on Florida rivals Orlando City in Major League Soccer 2025 at Inter&Co Stadium sans Lionel Messi, and suffered their fifth defeat of the season, and second loss away. Luis Muriel opened the scoring for Orlando City in the second minute, which was equalised by Yannick Bright, who scored the only goal for Inter Miami in the fifth. Muriel managed to give City a lead at the start of the second half, scoring his second of the night, which opened the floodgates for the hosts. Martin Ojeda slammed the back of the net in the 58th minute to double the lead, while Marco Pasalic hit past the goalkeeper moments away from full-time to hand Orlando City a 4-1 victory. This loss meant Inter Miami's winless away record against Florida rivals Orlando City remained intact. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami To Face Tigres UANL in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals.

