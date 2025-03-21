Everyone's favourite team, Brazil national football team will be in action, when they meet Colombia national football team in FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on March 21. The Brazil vs Colombia football match will be played at Arena BRB Mané Garrincha and will start at 6:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have live TV viewing options due to the lack of a broadcast partner. FanCode are digital right holders in India for FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers, but won't be providing live online streaming viewing options of the BRA vs COL match on their app and website. Bruno Guimaraes Admits Neymar Jr Missing Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Matches Due to Injury Is A 'Great Loss'.

Brazil vs Colombia Live

HOJE É DIA DE BRASA! 🫵 A Seleção Brasileira entra em campo hoje (20), às 21:45h, contra a Colômbia, na Arena BRB Mané Garrincha. A partida é válida pela 13ª rodada das Eliminatórias da Copa do Mundo 2026. VAMOS JUNTOS, BRASIL! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/JKPZ8xrL6W — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 20, 2025

