Defending champions Brazil and two-time Champions Chile will face each other in a blockbuster match ahead of which underdogs Peru and Paraguay will be aiming to book a final four berth.

Sr No Date Match Time (IST) Venue 1 July 03, 2021 Peru vs Paraguay 02:30 am Goiania 2 July 03, 2021 Brazil vs Chile 05:30 am Rio de Janeiro

