The Copa do Brasil 2025 is in full swing with its Round of 16 matches underway, where Corinthians hosted Palmeiras in the first leg at Corinthians Arena, which saw a capacity crowd turn up for the contest. The game saw both teams fight tooth and nail, which saw the first half end in a goalless draw, with several saves by respective goalkeepers. The second half, too, started with teams missing their mark, but continued persistence, which resulted in a goal for Corinthians as Dutch star Memphis Depay broke the deadlock in the 79th minute and found the net for Timao. The scoreline remained 1-0 until the end of the match, as Corinthians claimed a hard-fought win at home, heading into the second leg R16 of the Copa do Brasil 2025 with confidence. Internacional 1-2 Fluminense, Copa do Brasil 2025: Everaldo Stum Scores Brace As Tricolor Register Crucial Away Win.

Corinthians Claim Hard-Fought Win

FIIIIIM DE JOGO NA NEO QUÍMICA ARENA!!! 🦅 Vitória do Timão no jogo de ida das oitavas de final da Copa do Brasil! 🏴🏳️ Corinthians 1 🆚 0 Palmeiras ⚽️ Memphis#VaiCorinthians pic.twitter.com/IRpCdTmBGr — Corinthians (@Corinthians) July 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)