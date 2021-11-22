A Countdown Clock was unveiled in Qatar on Sunday, November 21 marking a year left for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The football showpiece event next year is the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East.

See the Pictures Here:

On an amazing evening in Doha, the Countdown Clock was unveiled in front of a gathered crowd of FIFA World Cup legends, invited guests and fans. Just 365 days to go until the first FIFA World Cup to be held in the Middle East ⏳ #Qatar2022 #SeeYouInQatar pic.twitter.com/aw3OXtUxfD — Road to 2022 (@roadto2022en) November 21, 2021

