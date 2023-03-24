Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is known for breaking records. The Al-Nassr forward did something similar when he featured for Portugal in a UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match against Liechtenstein. This was Ronaldo's 197th cap for Portugal in international football which made him the highest-capped men's player (international football) of all time. The Portuguese forward broke Kuwait's Baer Al-Mutawa's (196) record to do so. On the day of setting up this fantastic record, Ronaldo scored a brace and helped Portugal to get a 4-0 victory against Liechtenstein.

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the Highest-Capped Men’s International Player

Cristiano Ronaldo sets a new world record with his 197th international appearance for Portugal! 🇵🇹@selecaoportugal #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/XIaI2onK9T — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) March 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)