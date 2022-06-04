Cristiano Ronaldo won the Manchester United's Player of the Season award in his first year after returning to Old Trafford. The Portuguese star thus clinched the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year was phenomenal for the club as he ended up as their top-scorer with 24 goals in all competitions.

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗿 👏 You've voted @Cristiano as our Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year 🤩🏅#MUFC | @adidasfootball — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 4, 2022

