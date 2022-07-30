Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he would be making a return for Manchester United in their club friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. Ronaldo made this confirmation while commenting on a fan's Instagram post. He wrote, "Sunday the king plays," which clarified he would return to Manchester United colours after a break. The player's future at Old Trafford has been the subject of several speculations over several weeks, had last played for Manchester United in their final Premier League match last season. He missed four of United's pre-season games after being granted leave for family reasons.

Here's The Comment:

