Cristiano Ronaldo was officially confirmed to be wearing the Manchester United number 7 jersey by the club and netizens took no time to react to this iconic development.

Official confirmation:

A first time that it has happened in Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo's number 7 shirt allocation is the first time in Premier League history that the league have granted special dispensation for swapping shirt numbers 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/oiS5kwGnqX — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) September 2, 2021

'You'd love to see it'

Ronaldo helped him off the pitch when Cavani got injured and now Cavani gave him his number 7 shirt. You love to see it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3x4rR2WZ3c — JEFF TYMER🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Jeff_Tymer_) September 2, 2021

'It belongs to me'

Cristiano Ronaldo seeing Edinson Cavani with the number 7 shirt pic.twitter.com/8N33t198hp — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) September 2, 2021

'The only number 7 I know'

The only number 7 I know in world football pic.twitter.com/dyuR8BaTzx — Reece 🇾🇪 (@IntegralMUFC) September 2, 2021

'Talk about impact'

MU sold James so that his number 21 can be given to Cavani so that Cavani's number 7 can give to Ronaldo. Talk about impact 😭😭 https://t.co/QyGhecjvCM — Kakashi ⚡ (@_aimethevan) September 2, 2021

'Daniel James a club legend'

Dan James transfer enabled Ronaldo to get the number 7 shirt and possibly may fund a defensive mid. Club legend in my book👍 pic.twitter.com/YsYeBYVRST — 𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘣⚡ (@Caleb_Mufc) August 30, 2021

